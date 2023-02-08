MPD seeks help finding missing teen

Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teenager.
Det. Chanetta Stevens said 13-year-old Ariana Carr was last seen in a wooded area near the Lauderdale County Juvenile Center.
Carr is described as being 5-foot, 1-inch tall and about 123 pounds with mid-back length box braids. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark-colored jeans and a pair of light blue Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information about Carr's whereabouts is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.