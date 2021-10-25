Meridian police collected a total of 364 pounds of unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications during the National Prescription Drug Take Back day held Saturday.
The event exceeded last spring's take back event by 62 pounds, and about 25 individual drug lock boxes were distributed during the event.
The Drug Enforcement Administration dispose of the medications in accordance with all applicable federal and state laws, according to a news release.
A year-round medication drop box is located at The Meridian Police Dept. at 510 22nd Avenue South.
