Two separate shootings Sunday evening in the 2100 block of 43rd Ave in Meridian left one man injured and another dead.
MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to a call at 5:42 p.m. that a shooting victim was lying in a backyard. The man, Quadarius Short, 21, had been shot once in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting, Luebbers said, was Meridian’s first homicide of 2022.
A few minutes later, at 5:51 p.m., MPD responded to the emergency room where a man was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
“The victim was transported to a hospital in Jackson and is currently in stable condition,” Luebbers said.
The two calls came within 10 minutes of each other, and from their initial investigation, detectives believe both shootings happened in 2100 block of 43rd Avenue, Luebbers said. However, it is unclear if the two shootings were related.
Active investigations into both incidents are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.