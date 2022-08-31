Meridian Police Department announced officers had made arrests in several shooting cases throughout the city.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers on Tuesday said officers arrested two teens in connection with an August 17 shooting. She said Rikarion Campbell, 16, and Joshua McLemore, who is also 16, were arrested and charged with attempted capital murder.
Luebbers said the shooting took place in the 1600 block of 36th Street but could not provide any further details of the incident.
“For the safety of the victim we’re not releasing anything further,” she said.
Both teens were being held without bond.
Luebbers said Wednesday officers had also made an arrest in a separate, unrelated shooting incident.
MPD’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested Daniel T. Brown in connection with a Jan. 16, 2021 shooting at the Pilot Truck Stop.
Brown was charged with aggravated assault, Luebbers said. His bond was set at $100,000.
