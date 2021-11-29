MPD relaunches business alert network

The Meridian Police Department is re-launching its Business Alert Network crime prevention program in an effort to deter shoplifting, vandalism and other commercial crimes in the city.
MPD Lt. Rita Jack said in a media release the program will include quarterly meetings, crime prevention training and an opportunity for local business owners to partner with MPD and each other to deter crime.
“BAN encourages merchants to get acquainted with their neighboring businesses and residents while working closely in partnership with the Meridian Police Department in an effort to reduce crime and increase crime resistance,” Jack said. “The program will include quarterly meetings and law enforcement crime prevention training, i.e. burglary, robbery, vandalism, credit card fraud, shoplifting, employee theft prevention, and much more.”
Jack, who will be acting as the BAN Liaison Officer, said she would work with local businesses and employees to deter criminal activity.
“As the program's coordinator, I will serve as the department's Liaison Officer working closely with the business owners, managers, and employees to promote a crime prevention oriented business community along with sending a clear message to criminals that Meridian businesses are not easy targets,” she said.
The BAN program is modeled after Neighborhood Watch Groups, which bring residents from the community together to reduce crime in their neighborhoods, and introduces the same crime prevention principals and partnership with law enforcement to protect businesses and deter criminals.
For more information about MPD’s BAN program, contact Jack at ritajack@meridianms.org.
