Meridian Police Department will join residents of North Hills Manor on Tuesday for night of games, food and fun as the apartment complex celebrates National Night Out.
North Hills Manor Social Services Coordinator Sarah Simmons said the annual event is a fun way to build relationships between the public and law enforcement.
“The main focus is to celebrate police and build a better relationship between communities and law enforcement,” she said.
Tuesday’s event, which will run from 4-6 p.m., will include games such as Go Fish and Goodie Walk, gifts, prizes and plenty of food.
Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said her officers had a great time at last year’s National Night Out and looked forward to doing it again.
“We participated last year and really enjoyed playing with the kids and getting to know the residents,” she said. “The officers did sac races and played football with the kids — They (officers) cheated a little bit, but it was all in fun.”
Beyond fun and games, Young said National Night Out is also a way for residents to share their concerns with law enforcement.
“We will be there to listen to their concerns, complaints and recommendations for the apartment complex as well as for the city,” she said. “And it’s also a great way to introduce ourselves to residents.”
