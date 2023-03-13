MPD invites all to 3K for Croom

Meridian Police Department and Mississippi Department of Corrections Special Response Team are inviting runners, walkers and the community to honor the memory of fallen MPD officer Kennis Croom with a 3-kilometer, about 1.8 miles, walk/run.
Croom, a veteran law enforcement officer and Tuscaloosa native, was killed in the line of duty on June 9, 2022, responding to a domestic violence call. Memorial services drew law enforcement throughout Mississippi and Alabama, who came to pay their respects to Croom and his family.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said 3K for Croom will take place at 10 a.m. on March 24 at the Bonita Lakes boat ramp.
Registration forms for the event can be picked up at Meridian Police Department or via email to chanettastevens@meridianms.org. The cost to register is $20, and can be paid in cash at the police department or via Cashapp to $3KrunwalkforCroom. Those paying in person should ask for Stevens at the front desk.
Event organizers are asking participants to register before March 17, however late registrations will be accepted.
Proceeds from the event will be given to the Croom family.
