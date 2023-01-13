The Meridian Police Department is investigating after an argument lead to a stabbing Thursday evening.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2100 block of 12th Avenue about 5 p.m. where they were told one man had been stabbed with a machete by another man during an altercation.
The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, Stevens said. He was taken to the local hospital via ambulance for treatment.
A suspect in the stabbing has already been arrested on other charges, Stevens said. The department, she said, wasn’t able to release the suspect’s identity at this time.
An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.
