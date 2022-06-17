Meridian Police Department is investigating after a shooting Thursday left one dead.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hwy 39 North where one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, she said.
Luebbers said Friday the victim was identified as 23-year-old Garryon Owens.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
