The Meridian Police Department is investigating after a shooting Friday left two people with injuries.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the shooting took place around midnight Friday near the intersection of Hwy 39 and North Hills Street when gunfire from one vehicle struck another.
“According to the victim, when they got to the intersection of Highway 39 North and North Hills Street an unknown vehicle pulled up beside them and started shooting,” she said.
Luebbers said the driver and a child, who was sitting in the back seat, were injured in the shooting. A third person in the vehicle was unharmed.
“They are both in stable condition,” she said. “The third occupant in the front passenger seat was unharmed.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
