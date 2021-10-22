Meridian police will provide the public another opportunity to purge their home and freely dispose of potentially dangerous medications, unwanted, and expired drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Uptown Meridian Mall located at 1680 Bonita Lakes Circle near the entrance to the movie theatre.
The program is anonymous and disposal is free. Individuals participating in the event will receive a personal prescription lockbox and other items provided by Weems Prevention Services, Total Pain Care, New Season Treatment Center, and the Tobacco Coalition.
Since the installation of a medication dropbox at the Meridian Police Department in October of 2019, in addition to participating in the biannual drug take back during the past few years, the public has disposed of approximately 900 pounds of unused medications.
