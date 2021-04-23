The Meridian Police Department will hold a drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the Uptown Meridian Mall police precinct.
The event will allow the public to purge their home medicine cabinets of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs.
Medicines left languishing in a home medicine cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse by addicts and underage children, according to a news release. Injectable, needles, syringes and sharps will not be accepted during this event, but Meridian police can accept vape pens and other e-cigarette devices with the battery removed. The disposal is free and anonymous. Individuals participating will receive a personal prescription lockbox and other items.
According to police records of last year's collection activities, the public surrendered a total of 651.5 pounds of medications to Meridian Police for disposal.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 87,200 Americans dying as a result of a drug overdose in a one-year period (Sept. 1, 2019 to Sept. 1, 2020), the most ever recorded in a 12-month period.
The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, accelerating significantly during the first months of the pandemic, a release said.
For more information, contact Meridian Police Lt. Rita Jack at 601-513-6916.
