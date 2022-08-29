Multiple suspects are behind bars after the Meridian Police Department worked with the U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies to make several arrests.
MPD’s Special Operations Unit arrested Nicholas Seth Finnegan on Aug. 22, MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said. Finnegan was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, she said, for first degree kidnapping and domestic violence strangulation.
On Aug. 23, MPD's Special Operations Unit made a second arrest with help from the GCRFTF and Grenada County Sheriff’s Department, Luebbers said. William L. Chitwood was arrested and charged with malicious mischief and failure to register as a sex offender.
Also on Aug. 23, MPD’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested James Mott on charges of commercial burglary. Mott is accused of committing a burglary at 3415 Hwy 45N on July 13, Luebbers said.
Bond for Mott was set at $10,000.
The Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is a partnership of state, federal and local law enforcement working with U.S. Marshals to apprehend wanted fugitives throughout Mississippi and Alabama. GCRFTF is based in Birmingham, Alabama and operates Mississippi offices in Oxford and Jackson.
More than 70 law enforcement agencies across the two southern states are listed as partners of the task force, including Meridian Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.
