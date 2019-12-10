MPD Chief: Neighborhood watch program successful, but needs to consistent

Meridian's neighborhood watch program seems to be working, but it needs to be consistent, according to MPD Chief Benny Dubose
The chief discussed highlights of the program during a city council work session Tuesday morning.
The council raised concerns about the role of Lt. Rita Jack, the neighborhood watch coordinator, in attending every watch meeting.
Dubose said Jack’s main role is to establish the programs and make sure they run smoothly. He commended Jack for her efforts, but said he'd like to see more officers who patrol the areas attend meetings in the neighborhoods they cover. That would allow the community to know who the police are when they need to call them, he said.
“I don’t want neighborhood groups to feel like she has to be there,” Dubose said.
Councilman Weston Lindemann, who represents Ward 5, said Jack fills a vital role in helping new watch captains adjust to leading their groups. He agreed with Dubose that patrol officers should play a part in the watch meetings.
“I think it's important to have a consistent presence with law enforcement,” Lindemann said.
There are 14 Neighborhood Watch programs in Meridian, with eight of them active. The program is set up so that people can provide tips anonymously without the fear of retaliation.
For more information, contact MPD Lt. Rita Jack at 601-513-6916 or ritajack@meridianms.org.
