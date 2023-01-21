Meridian Police Department is investigating after a police chase Friday ended in a crash.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said the crash took place in the 4200 block of 23rd Avenue.
"Investigation is ongoing regarding the Friday, Jan. 20 accident that occurred during a vehicle pursuit by the Meridian Police Department," Stevens said Saturday via text message.
The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to Jackson for treatment, Stevens said. Their condition is unknown.
MPD is continuing to investigate and gather more information about the incident. More information will be released when it comes available.
