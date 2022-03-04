The Meridian Police Department on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with several recent shootings in the area.
Kendarius Earl, 16, was charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and shooting into a dwelling.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers spotted a vehicle believed to be connected to several shootings near 8th Street and 44th Avenue. When they tried to stop the car, she said, the driver ran a red light and fled.
“A vehicle pursuit ensued and ended when the suspect lost control and struck a residence in the 2400 block of 41st Avenue,” she said.
After a short foot pursuit, Earl was taken into custody, Luebbers said. He is being held without bond.
Luebbers said Earl is charged with aggravated assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged involvement in a Feb. 28 shooting near 36th Avenue and 18th Street. The shooting injured one man who was struck in the neck.
The shooting into a dwelling charge, Luebbers said, stems from a separate Feb. 28 shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue.
“Our criminal investigation division stated that Earl could face more charges in the future as they continue their investigations,” she said.
