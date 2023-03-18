Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central Mississippi. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Sunday. For the Freeze Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&