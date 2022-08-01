The Meridian Police Department wrapped up a busy week of arrests over the weekend as investigators made multiple arrests in felony cases throughout the city.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers with MPD’s Criminal Investigation Division made the arrests between July 25 and July 30.
Three suspects were arrested in connection with the June 16 shooting death of Garrian Owens near Hwy 39 and Old Marion Road, Luebbers said. Jaelin Price was charged with accessory after the fact, Kemondrae Stribling was charged with murder and Jaylen Fox was charged with murder.
CJ Mclelland, 23, turned himself in on June 30 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Mclelland was charged with murder in connection with Owens’ death.
In a separate homicide investigation, Derrickus Dean was arrested and charged with murder in the Nov. 24, 2020 death of Jaheim Jimerson, Luebbers said. Dean was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm
Other felony arrests made by MPD include:
•Jamie Morgan, who was charged with armed robbery at 6501 Old Hwy 80 West on Friday
•Dominique Abel, who was charged with burglary in the 1600 block of 13th Ave. on Friday;
•Marquez Jones, who was charged with murder and aggravated assault stemming from a Feb. 28 case;
•Jaylon Knox, who was charged with shooting into a dwelling on July 12;
•Carlos Walker, who was charged with possession of a stolen firearm;
•Anthony Pike, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent;
•Keiara McCoy, who was charged with aggravated assault; and
•James Hodges, who was charged with aggravated assault.
