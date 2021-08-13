MOVING IN AT MCC

Submitted photo

New and returning Meridian Community College students are settling into their home away from home as they moved into student housing. Residence assistants Tywonna Clemons, left, and Ariel Coburn adjust a framed artwork in their College Crossing Apartment. From Philadelphia, the two both enjoy their work as residence assistants. "It's a way for me to help other people and get to know others on campus," said Clemons. Coburn is a second-semester Associate Degree Nursing Program student; Clemons is a second-year Physical Therapist Assistant student. MCC's fall semester begins Monday.