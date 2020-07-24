Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident from Thursday evening on Highway19 North in Meridian.
MHP responded to a two-vehicle accident at 10:38, MHP Sgt. Andy West said. A 2014 Honda motorcycle was southbound on Highway 19 when it collided into another vehicle that was also driving south on Highway 19, West said.
The passenger of the motorcycle, Samantha K. Winn, 31, of Brandon died from the accident, West said. The driver of the motorcylce, James H. Brand, 35, of Meridian, was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
Winn and Brand were wearing helmets during the time of the accident, West said.
The other vehicle involved in the accident did not stop at the scene and has not been located, West said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.