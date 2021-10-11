Lauderdale County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested the suspect’s mother in connection with a Sept. 27 murder on Gilbert Joyner Road.
Dawanna Renee Budd, 53, was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $20,000.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a possible shooting at a home on Gilbert Joyner Road about 1 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 where they found 30-year-old Brad Lackey had been fatally shot. Deputies identified 16-year-old Jacob Hyde as the suspected shooter and arrested him without incident that afternoon.
Sheriff Billy Sollie said previously there appeared to be a relationship between Budd and Lackey, though an exact motive for the shooting was unclear.
Sollie said Friday investigators have continued to look into the incident since it happened and uncovered enough evidence to arrest Budd in connection with the shooting. The case, he said, would likely be presented to the grand jury for indictment.
“We’ll put the packet together to go to the DA to be presented to a grand jury in the future,” he said.
