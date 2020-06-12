Most East Mississippi lawmakers say people should decide on flag

The future of the Mississippi state flag, which includes the Confederate battle emblem, remains uncertain this week as state lawmakers continue discussions about making a change.
Some Democratic senators filed a resolution on Thursday to change the flag and a bipartisan group of House members have privately discussed the issue, according to Mississippi Today.
In a 2001 state referendum, 65 percent of Mississippi voters chose to keep the flag, while 35 percent favored a new flag with a circle of white stars replacing the battle cross.
In an unofficial, unscientific online poll, readers of The Meridian Star weighed in on the issue this week, with 50.3 percent in favor of changing it and 48.5 percent opposed, as of Friday afternoon.
The Star also polled state lawmakers representing East Mississippi.
Their responses follow.
Mississippi House of Representatives:
• Rep. Steve Horne (R - District 81):
“I am 100 percent opposed to changing it!”
• Rep. Charles Young, Jr. (D - District 82):
“My preference would be that the Legislature not pass the buck and that the Legislature conduct the vote to determine the future of the current flag … We’re the only state in the nation that continues to bear the stars and bars and I think we need to change. My reason for that is financial. The state of Mississippi loses a ton of money each year.”
• Rep. Billy Adam Calvert (R - District 83):
“One of the top things I heard on the campaign trail was the flag issue. I think a change should be left up to the people of Mississippi and not the state Legislature.”
• Rep. Troy Smith (R - District 84):
“The flag issue should be voted by the people of our state and not legislators! If the people of this state want a change then they need to get enough signatures to put the initiative on the ballot!”
Mississippi State Senate:
• State Sen. Tyler McCaughn (R - District 31):
“The decision to change the flag belongs with the people of the state of Mississippi not on the legislative floors. If the people vote to change, then let them vote on the replacement. Until then, let us focus on the pressing issues at hand.”
• State Sen. Jeff Tate (R - District 33):
“I think the flag is a part of our history and I’m not for changing our history ... If the vast majority of Mississippians feel like the flag needs to change, I think the best vehicle in doing that is by referendum, just like we did six years ago with the Voter ID law and I will always support the will of the people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.