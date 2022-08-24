More wet weather headed this way

East Mississippi residents are advised to keep their umbrellas handy as more rainfall is expected throughout the week.
The National Weather Service in Jackson on Wednesday put the area under a flash flood warning, with thunderstorms producing heavy rain.
The heaviest rainfall shifted to the south heading into Wednesday afternoon, however, officials urged residents to use caution when traveling as flash floods could continue to present hazards across the state. An evacuation center was opened in Madison County for those needing to evacuate due to flooding.
"We've seen a tremendous amount of rain in our area and will continue to see more rain," The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday. "We are seeing some areas that are experiencing flooding at this time and impacting homes and roads. Please drive safe and slow and don't drive across water flowing over a road."
LEMA also reported the possibility of downed trees across the area, and urged residents to call 911 for emergencies and 601-482-9852 to report flooding.
First responders in Rankin County said they were working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s downpour, The Associated Press Reported.
Leaders with the Canton Public School District announced schools would close early Wednesday due to the flooding and impassable roads, The AP reported.
The Neshoba County Fairgrounds, home to an annual festival and cabins dating back to 1889, was flooded Wednesday morning.
Looking ahead, residents could see two to four inches of additional rainfall, according to Christopher Rainer, forecaster for the National Weather Service. Thursday shows more rain with an additional three inches expected, and the rainfall is expected to continue into Friday morning.
Residents could possibly get a break Saturday with a brief period of showers for the night before the rain returns Sunday morning.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency advised residents to not drive or wade through flood waters and move to higher ground in flood-prone areas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
