More COVID-19 cases expected in Lauderdale County as count increases to 12

Lauderdale County is likely to see “marked increases” in COVID-19 cases over the next week or two, Mississippi’s state health officer said Saturday.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he was concerned that the county’s number of cases almost immediately jumped from zero last week to 12 cases by Saturday.

COVID-19 related closings, changes in East Mississippi Here are some local businesses, organizations and events that have been affected by COVID-19.

“I know that there are more that are on the way, based on the number of tests that we have coming in,” Dobbs said. “That’s a bit of a concern. We’ve seen some localized disease outbreaks in the community.”

Dobbs did not tie any specific areas of the county or recent events to the illness and stressed that everyone should be cautious everywhere.

“Everybody’s at risk,” he said.

At a press conference with Meridian Mayor Percy Bland outside city hall, Dobbs said he met with city leaders and representatives from Rush Health Systems and Anderson Regional Medical Center to understand the area’s response plans and the ways the state can provide resources.

The state plans to bring in mobile drive-thru testing sometime this week, working with Meridian’s hospitals and the local emergency management agency, Dobbs said.

While the date and location for testing is not clear yet, residents would be screened for symptoms by phone or telehealth app and if needed, be given an appointment to be tested, Dobbs said.

Dobbs said the state’s stockpile for protective gear has been depleted.

“None of us have adequate protective gear for our healthcare workers. Unfortunately, that’s a real national struggle,” he said.

He urged the people of East Mississippi to continue to stick to recommended guidelines.

“These social distancing things are really important,” he said. “Don’t be around people you don’t have to be around. Don’t travel if you don’t have to travel.”

84 new cases

Dobb’s comments came after the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 84 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 663 across the state.

One case has been reported in Kemper County and three cases have been reported in Neshoba County. One case was reported in Clarke County in Saturday's count. Thirteen people in the state have died of the virus.

On Friday, Naval Air Station Meridian reported that a civilian employee working at the Navy Exchange (NEX) retail store tested positive for the virus. The employee, who was tested at a local hospital and is undergoing treatment there, had minimal contact with others, the base said in a news release.

The NEX main store and NEX Mini-Mart were closed for deep cleaning and employees were sent home, according to the Navy. The store was expected to reopen soon.

"In consultation with the State of Mississippi Public Health and Navy public health officials it was deemed that a quarantine for additional personnel was not needed due to the lack of exposure to other NEX employees/associates or patrons," the release said.

No COVID-19 testing is currently being conducted at NAS Meridian. Contact tracing is underway, according to the Navy.

Anderson Regional Medical Center confirmed Wednesday it was treating its first patient with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The following day, Rush Foundation Hospital confirmed its first case.

City order

The city of Meridian on Friday ordered the closure of non-essential businesses for two weeks. Among those considered non-essential in an executive order signed by the mayor are: theaters, gyms and recreation centers, museums, bowling alleys and skating rinks, and sporting and concert venues.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases County Cases Deaths Adams 6 Amite 1 Attala 9 Benton 2 Bolivar 11 Calhoun 3 Chickasaw 10 Choctaw 4 Clarke 1 Clay 2 Coahoma 18 Copiah 8 Covington 1 Desoto 65 1 Forrest 18 Franklin 3 George 1 Grenada 2 Hancock 9 1 Harrison 38 1 Hinds 58 Holmes 13 1 Humphreys 2 Itawamba 3 Jackson 33 Jefferson 1 Jones 3 Kemper 1 Lafayette 11 Lamar 4 Lauderdale 12 Lawrence 5 Leake 4 Lee 17 1 Leflore 15 Lincoln 8 Lowndes 10 Madison 29 Marion 3 Marshall 11 Monroe 3 Montgomery 5 Neshoba 3 Newton 1 Noxubee 2 Oktibbeha 14 Panola 4 Pearl River 23 Perry 2 1 Pike 12 Pontotoc 4 Prentiss 2 Quitman 4 Rankin 31 1 Scott 7 Sharkey 1 Simpson 2 Smith 1 Sunflower 7 1 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 8 Tippah 18 2 Tunica 6 1 Union 3 Walthall 5 Washington 13 Webster 3 1 Wilkinson 11 1 Winston 4 Yalobusha 3 Yazoo 4 Total 663 13





The city also announced that only essential city employees will report to work until April 20. The city listed essential operations as police, fire, public safety, water and wastewater.

A nightly curfew remains in effect in Meridian from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., with exceptions for travel to and from work and pharmacies or for those seeking medical attention.

Lauderdale County leaders made no changes to the status of county facilities in a meeting Friday.

County offices remain open to the public with essential staff, with the exception of the Agri-Center, tax collector’s office and the Meridian/Lauderdale County Tourism Bureau. Certain tax collector office services are available online.

Visitors and employees will still be required to have their temperature checked and answer health screening questions before entering certain county buildings, including the Raymond P. Davis County Annex Building and the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

People with concerns may call the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline at 877-978-6453.