Moody brings fresh eyes to neighborhood watch

Meridian residents will have fresh eyes on crime as Sgt. Keith Moody takes the reigns as Meridian Police Department’s new Neighborhood Watch Coordinator.
Moody, who has worked at MPD for 19 years with two years as reserve officer, said he is looking forward to getting to know the various neighborhood watch groups throughout the city.
“I’m getting back into the existing programs we’ve got out there on neighborhood watches,” he said. “I want to meet with them. I’m going to find out who they are, where they’re at, meet with them, start going to the meetings and try to at least every quarter of the year have a larger neighborhood meeting.”
Neighborhood watch groups can provide invaluable information to police and help build relationships between law enforcement and the community, Moody said. Meeting with the watch groups and encouraging them to report suspicious activity is a good way to show a greater police presence in the community and bridge the cap between MPD and Meridian residents.
“If they see something that looks suspicious, give us a call. We’ll go check it out,” he said. “In turn I believe it gets us back into the neighborhoods and speaking to the citizens of the city and getting back a working relationship with the community.”
Meridian Police Department cannot solve Meridian’s crime problem alone, Moody said, and bringing the community on board is crucial for the city to find lasting solutions. Through the neighborhood watches, he said he hopes to encourage more residents to report suspicious activity they see in their communities.
“That’s what I’m trying to work back to is get these folks, the citizens of the city, to let us know if they see something suspicious,” he said. “It doesn’t take but a minute to check it out, and it’s a neighbor helping neighbor.”
Not everyone committing crimes in Meridian is a hardened criminal, Moody said, but people do make mistakes. Sometimes, he said, a watchful neighbor reporting suspicious activity can help someone avoid going down the wrong path.
In addition to his new neighborhood watch duties, Moody is also in charge of MPD’s explorer program, which gives juveniles, ages 14-20, an inside look at what a career in law enforcement is like. Moody also helps coordinate MPD’s drug take-back program, which gives residents a safe way to dispose of old prescriptions, and also works with Crime Stoppers.
Outside of law enforcement, Moody serves as a volunteer firefighter with the Suqualena Fire Department. He has previously worked as an E911 dispatcher and and EMT with Metro Ambulance.
To get in touch with Moody, call 601-485-1893 ext. 255, or email thomasmoody@meridianms.org. MPD is also in the process of getting a cell phone for the neighborhood watch coordinator, and that number will be made public once it is available.
