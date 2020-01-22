Environmental tests have confirmed the presence of mold in Meridian Fire Station #9, which remains closed with no re-opening date determined.
A test conducted last week confirmed mold in the station, which is located at 245 Briarwood Road West. Meridian Deputy Fire Chief Jason Collier said. A leaking roof caused the mold to grow, Collier said.
An engineering company is scheduled to inspect the roof and determine the cause of the leak, Collier said. The inspection will help determine if the roof needs to be fixed or replaced, he said.
There is no timeline to complete repairs and re-open the station, Collier said.
The station was closed on Dec. 31 after initial reports the building sustained leaks and mold.
Nine firefighters working at the station were temporarily relocated to Fire Station #7, at 910 North Hills St.
MFD Fire Chief Ricky Leister said he was made aware of the problem after roaches were found in the building. The station opened in 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.