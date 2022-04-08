MLT announces lineup for 90th season

The Meridian Little Theatre announced its 90th season lineup during the EMBDC Business After Hours on Thursday.
In addition, Tiffany McGehee was named the MLT artistic director as of June 1.
McGehee served as guest director at MLT for its 89th season, where she directed the popular shows “Back to the 80s”, “Guys and Dolls”, “Miracle on 34th Street-the Musical”, “Mary Poppins, Jr.”, “The Wild Women of Winedale”, and the final musical to be presented May 12-15, Something Rotten, a comedy about two brothers competing with William Shakespeare.
Sidney Covington, MLT Board President, said, “We look forward to introducing our theatergoers and supporters in the surrounding counties to our new artistic director.”
Working in tandem with Stacey Hutchinson, MLT’s executive business manager, McGehee is thrilled about this season which includes:
“A Chorus Line”
Sept. 29-Oct., 2022
After 13 years, MLT is proud to bring back one of the most iconic musicals ever written. Winner of nine Tony Awards® and the Pulitzer Prize and overflowing with ballet, tap, and jazz dance numbers, the production features the songs “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” “What I Did for Love” and more.
“Meet Me in St. Louis”
Dec. 8-11, 2022
It is the summer of 1903, and everyone in the Smith family eagerly anticipates the opening of the 1904 World’s Fair. Over the course of a year, the family's mutual respect, tempered with good-natured humor, helps them through romance, opportunity, and heartbreaks. The musical includes seven of the best-loved songs from the film, plus 10 additional Martin and Blane songs written primarily for the stage. Musical numbers include "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "The Boy Next Door," "The Trolley Song," and "Whenever I’m with You."
“The Play That Goes Wrong”
Feb. 23-26, 2023
The Play That Goes Wrong begins before the curtain has even been raised. The audience is present while the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society prepares to stage their new production – the 1920s murder mystery 'Murder at Haversham Manor.’
However, the set is not yet complete, and there is no time to finish it off. The show must go on! With a murder (and a moving corpse) established from the beginning, the murder mystery gets into full flow.
However, the props start to disappear, actors go missing, and the set begins to collapse around, and often on, the cast. Mayhem ensues, the acting worsens, and the set becomes increasingly dangerous, but the company struggles regardless. The question is whether any cast and crew will remain standing, or conscious, by the final curtain?!
“Big Fish: The Musical”
May 4-7, 2023
Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton, “Big Fish” tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest…and then some. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him—most of all, his devoted wife, Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.
In addition, MLT's teen division, Front & Center, will present Stephen Sondheim's beloved classic Into the Woods, Aug. 13-15, 2022. This group will audition, rehearse, and present their production in a two-week time frame.
CenterStage children's production will be Fiddler on the Roof Jr, Jan. 9-13, 2023. For more information on educational theatre contact meridianlittletheatre.02@gmail.com.
McGehee said, “Outside the season, MLT will celebrate its 90th birthday with a Musical Dinner Theatre Review, Happy Birthday, MLT! March 23-25, 2023, highlighting our community theatre's favorite shows, songs, and performances.”
“We are so appreciative of the community support we receive,” Covington added. “It takes about $30,000 to produce one musical, and we pride ourselves on being one of the few community theaters that remained open during the pandemic. We are not here to make money, but memories, and we are proud to say MLT is alive and well, flourishing in our community.”
Season tickets will go on sale this summer.
