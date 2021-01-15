After the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade and gala was cancelled due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases, two organizations in Meridian are hosting virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day events this weekend.
An MLK Virtual Celebration will take place at Historic First Union Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The theme of the event is “Keep Hope Alive.” Several pastors will speak at the celebration, including keynote speaker Dr. Beverly J. Knox, pastor of Holy Remnant Church. Local residents can watch the livestream at facebook.com/garyhoustonyet.
Meridian Community College will host its annual the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Celebration virtually via a specially-created video that will air beginning Jan. 17.
Using the theme, “Bringing People Together for Change,” the video program honors the legacy of Dr. King’s fight against inequity and work for justice.
Lowell Martin, chairman of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Celebration committee, explained this year’s event developed as a virtual one because of the pandemic. "Of course, we would have preferred to have the celebration in person. Since that was not possible, we have put together what we believe is a worthy commemoration. We hope everyone enjoys it," Martin said.
Dr. Felecia M. Nave, president of Alcorn State University, serves as keynote speaker.
Noting the Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a day of service, Dr. Nave said the observance is a day on, not a day off. “Today, as much as ever, there is a sense of urgency in serving mankind, particularly for us in advancing Mississippi,” she said.
Additional video highlights included the Hon. Veldore Young-Graham speaking on behalf of the Charles L. Young and Doretha Young Foundation and recognizing the Young Family Scholarship funded through The MCC Foundation.
The Rev. Augustine Palimattam, pastor of the Catholic Community of Meridian, offers the opening prayer. The MCC Gospel Choir, under the direction of the Rev. Scotty Cole, presents “Down By The Riverside” and MCC student Kajsa Cole performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The video will be shown on Comcast Cable Channel 12, and the MCC’s YouTube and Facebook social media channels. To see the video, visit https://youtu.be/90MN5MH8b5M
