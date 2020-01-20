MERIDIAN [ndash] Graveside services for Mrs. Beverly Jackson will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. To view the full obituary go to www.jamesfwebb.com
STONEWALL [ndash] Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's chapel, Quitman. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Enterprise with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
FAYETTEVILLE [ndash] Dorothy Mae Rainwater, 92, former resident of Meridian, Ms. passed away at Bailey Manor in Fayetteville, Tn. on January 17, 2020. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. Funeral services will be Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Stephens F…
TALKING ROCK [ndash] Betty Jean Caraway, age 89, formerly of Meridian, Miss., died peacefully on January 12, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1930, to Perman and Ida Mae Jackson in Meridian. She married Walter Milton Caraway on October 4, 1952, and they had two children. Betty is survived by…
