Law enforcement officers from throughout Lauderdale County gathered at Mitchell Distributing on Thursday as the company offered its thanks for the work that goes in to keeping the community safe.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies, Meridian Police Department officers and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers enjoyed an evening of food, socializing and prizes as Mitchell Distributing and other local businesses expressed their appreciation for local law enforcement.
“We wanted to host the local law enforcement just as a thank you for everything they do to keep our community safe day in and day out,” Mitchell Distributing CEO Adam Mitchell said. “The job they do is what gives us a safe society to do business in and to live in, so we just wanted to show our appreciation as a corporate citizen.”
The casual event, Mitchell said, was set up to keep in mind officers’ busy schedules. Although he hoped law enforcement would be able to stay and mingle, officers were welcome to grab something and go if they were needed.
“The officers can stop in and get their food and drinks," he said. "Hopefully they’ll stay awhile and do some fellowship, but we know they’re busy and be in and out, but we just wanted to be able to at least say thank you.”
While his company hosted the event, Mitchell said he wanted to thank the more than 15 local businesses that joined the effort by co-sponsoring the event, providing food or donating prizes.
GALLERY: Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies, Meridian Police Department officers and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers enjoyed an evening of food, socializing and prizes Thursday as Mitchell Distributing and other local businesses expressed their appreciation for local law enforcement.
“We’re really appreciative of everyone coming together to to support local law enforcement, and hopefully we’re not the last business to show their support,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.