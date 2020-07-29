Mississippi's sales tax holiday begins Friday, July 31 and ends at midnight on Saturday, Aug. 1.
The state's sales tax amount of 7 percent is not due on clothing, footwear or school supplies if the price of a single item is less than $100, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue.
Eligible items that were ordered by mail, phone or online are not subject to sales tax if the purchaser orders and pays for the items during the sales tax holiday and the items are less than the $100 threshold.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/tax-holiday.
