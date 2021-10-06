Mississippi Votes, a grassroots organization aimed at increasing voter turnout among younger Mississippians, is celebrating National Voter Education Week to help young voters get the information they need to vote confidently.
“Mississippi Votes is excited and proud to serve as a National Voter Education Week partner once again,” said Mississippi Votes Executive Director Arekia Bennett. “The goal of this week is to ensure voters, especially new voters, have the tools, information, and confidence they need to cast their ballots. By continuing to organize and educate, we can help young voters develop a positive civic identity that transcends election cycles.”
Throughout the week, which runs Oct. 4-8, the Mississippi Votes will hold a series of events to help voters find their polling places, understand the ballots and develop plans to vote on election day.
Bennet said the group wants to bring the voter participation seen in national elections to the local level, where elected officials directly impact voters’ daily lives.
“Presidential elections get more attention, but local elections take place every year, and a single vote can make a bigger difference in outcomes,” Bennett said. “That is why it is vital for Mississippians to understand the voting process and what’s on the ballot every single year.”
For Meridian residents, Mississippi Votes will hold a Community Town Hall and Screening of “All In” The Fight for Democracy” from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Meridian Community College.
For more information about Mississippi Votes or National Voter Education Week programming, follow the organization on social media or visit msvotes.org
