Mississippi voters go to polls Tuesday

Polls for the 2020 Primary Election in Mississippi are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Voters can cast ballots for the party nominees for U.S. President, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
A polling place locator is available on the Secretary of State’s Y’all Vote website, http://yallvote.sos.ms.gov. A sample ballot specific to the voter’s polling place is located on the Polling Place Locator page, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot, which may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.
Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Problems observed at the polls or otherwise can be reported to the Secretary of State's Elections Division and will be referred to the authorities.
For more information about state election laws or Election Day information, visit the Y'all Vote website at http://yallvote.sos.ms.gov/, or call the Elections Division Hotline at (601) 576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.
