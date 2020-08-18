Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Newton gets $3.6M grant for expansion

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton is receiving a grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration that will allow for expansion and improvements at the cemetery.
The grant of $3,628,930 to Mississippi for use at the cemetery in Newton was announced Monday in a news release from the VA.
The grant will be used to develop approximately 5 acres, including constructing 1,500 pre-placed crypts, landscaping, irrigation and supporting infrastructure, according to the news release.
"Our state partners are critical in helping NCA achieve our strategic goal of making sure veterans and their family members have burial options when needed," Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves said in a statement. "We will continue to work with and support states such as Mississippi to provide grants that reflect the needs, resources and preferences of the local Veteran community."
The VA Veterans Cemetery Grants Program is designed to complement VA's national cemeteries, according to the news release. Since its inception in 1978, the VCGP has awarded grants totaling more than $862 million to establish, expand, improve, or operate and maintain 117 state and tribal veterans cemeteries, according to the news release.
For more information about the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Newton, visit www.msva.ms.gov/cemeteries/.
