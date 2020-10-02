The Mississippi Supreme Court has declined to review a 2013 Lauderdale County murder case.
Following a jury trial in 2016, Christopher Jermaine Morris was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and shooting into a dwelling.
Morris was sentenced to serve life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, ten years for aggravated assault, and 10 years for shooting into a dwelling. The court ordered the 10-year sentences to run concurrently with each other and consecutively to the life sentence.
Morris filed a motion for a new trial, which was denied, and then appealed.
On appeal, Morris argued that the state presented insufficient evidence to support his convictions; that the jury’s verdict is contrary to the overwhelming weight of the evidence; that the trial judge erred by denying a circumstantial evidence jury instruction; that he was denied a fair trial for various other reasons; and that his constitutional right to a speedy trial was violated.
In its ruling Thursday, the court said “There is sufficient evidence to support Morris’s convictions, and the jury’s verdict is not against the overwhelming weight of the evidence. In addition, Morris received a fair trial, and he has not identified any reversible error.”
