Mississippi Senate passes postpartum Medicaid extension

Associated Press | Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, asks a question of Dr. Anita Henderson, president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, during a hearing, Dec. 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss.

Mississippi state senators passed a bill on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, that would let mothers keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, up from the current two months.