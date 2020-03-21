Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

The Lauderdale County Courthouse and Raymond P. Davis Annex Building will remain open to the public with essential staff during the COVID-19 crisis. Beginning Monday, all visitors and employees will be required to have their temperature checked and answer a screening questionnaire before they are permitted to enter the buildings. The public will enter through the west entrances of each building off Constitution Avenue. The tax collector’s office is closed, and certain tax services will be available online and through the mail.