The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Thursday a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the state — 3,255.
The department reported 48 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. MSDH has reported 231,490 cases and 5,061 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
As of Wednesday, there were 223 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Mississippi.
MSDH’s website was down on Thursday, so The Meridian Star could not publish COVID-19 numbers for East Mississippi counties.
MSDH announced on Wednesday that people in the state who are 75 years and older are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The state will also continue to vaccinate health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.