Mississippi reports 2 more presumptive cases of COVID-19

The Mississippi Department of Health on Friday reported two new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to three.
One case is a Forrest County woman over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. The woman has hospitalized, officials said in a news release. The other case is a Forrest County man who recently traveled to Florida and has been self-isolating at home without hospitalization.
The first presumptive case was confirmed on Wednesday as a 49-year-old Forrest County man who had had traveled out of the state.
The cases have been identified by MSDH lab testing, but are awaiting confirmation by CDC testing.
“We are conducting further investigation to determine if and how these cases might be connected to the first presumptive case," State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in the release. "At this point, that is not clear, but we are thoroughly exploring all possibilities,.”
Dobbs announced Thursday that MSDH is expanding access to COVID-19 testing that will allow physicians to submit specimens to the Mississippi Public Health Laboratory or commercial labs without prior consultation with MSDH.
If individuals are worried about having COVID-19, they should call their healthcare provider.
Additionally, Dobbs said the MSDH is expanding recommendations for long-term care visitors and large social gatherings.
“We know that this virus is easily spread person to person, so we recommend limiting visitations and discontinuing any group social activities in long-term care facilities,” he said.
MSDH also recommends that individuals should avoid gatherings of more than 250 people and take precautions when they are in public.
Communities and organizations should take the current coronavirus situation into account in planning or canceling events.
There is no recommendation at this time that schools should close.
