The Mississippi Department of Health on Friday reported three new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to four.
One case is a Forrest County woman over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. The woman has hospitalized, officials said in a news release.
The other case is a Forrest County man who recently traveled to Florida and has been self-isolating at home without hospitalization.
The first presumptive case was confirmed on Wednesday as a 49-year-old Forrest County man who had had traveled out of the state.
The cases have been identified by MSDH lab testing, but are awaiting confirmation by CDC testing.
“We are conducting further investigation to determine if and how these cases might be connected to the first presumptive case," State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in the release. "At this point, that is not clear, but we are thoroughly exploring all possibilities,.”
Dobbs announced Thursday that MSDH is expanding access to COVID-19 testing that will allow physicians to submit specimens to the Mississippi Public Health Laboratory or commercial labs without prior consultation with MSDH.
If individuals are worried about having COVID-19, they should call their healthcare provider.
Additionally, Dobbs said the MSDH is expanding recommendations for long-term care visitors and large social gatherings.
“We know that this virus is easily spread person to person, so we recommend limiting visitations and discontinuing any group social activities in long-term care facilities,” he said.
There is no recommendation at this time that schools should close.
Most people with COVID-19 have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of those infected get well. Recovery takes about two weeks for people with mild symptoms but can take three to six weeks for those with more severe illness, according to the World Health Organization.
Dobbs said the department now recommends that nursing homes and other long-term health facilities stop “group social activities” and urges people to avoid gatherings of more than 250 people.
On Thursday, health officials said people with health problems should avoid such gatherings and advised long-term care facilities to restrict visitation. Mississippi's Department of Corrections suspended visitation to state inmates.
Check back for updates.
