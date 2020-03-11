The Mississippi State Department of Health Wednesday evening reported its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus or COVID-19. The individual is a Forrest county man who recently traveled to Florida, the agency said in a news release. Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After confirmation by the Department of Health's Public Health Laboratory, the patient, who was not hospitalized, voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others. State health officials are conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus from this case, the release said.
“Gov. Tate Reeves is fully aware of the situation and remains in close contact with the State Health Officer for all elements of COVID-19 response,” the release said.
The confirmation follows the cancellation of the annual Hal's St. Paddy's Parade and Festival in Jackson, which was planned for March 28. Many other cities, including New Orleans, Chicago and Boston have also scrapped St. Patrick's Day activities.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
The cancellations come as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbs. In the U.S., the total has topped 1,000.
Late Wednesday, Anderson Regional Health System released a statement regarding a rumor circulating on Facebook.
"There is a false rumor circulating on social media regarding one of the hospitals in Meridian being on lockdown because a coronavirus patient has been identified, " Anderson CEO and President John Anderson said in the statement. "Social media posts containing inaccurate and malicious information create unintended and negative consequences. Anderson Regional Health System will hold accountable individuals who make reckless social media posts. Anderson does not have a coronavirus patient at this time; the hospital is operating at full service. If a coronavirus patient is identified, we will immediately follow protocols for notifying the public set forth by MS Department of Health and the CDC."
- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
