The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported the state's first death related to COVID-19 as the state total reached 50 presumed cases.
The case involves a Hancock County man who was 60-65 years old with chronic underlying conditions. He died in a Louisiana hospital.
The death occurred on a day when the governor suspended closed public schools across the state until April 17 and the health department said all non-essential medical appointments, surgery and procedures must be postponed.
A total of 602 people have been tested by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and private laboratories.
“As the coronavirus outbreak began claiming lives across the world, we knew this would eventually hit Mississippi," said Gov. Tate Reeves in a news release. "But that doesn’t make it any easier for Mississippi to lose one of our own. Elee and I are praying for all their loved ones and their community as we all deal with this tragic loss.”
"While we knew it was a strong possibility that we would soon have a COVID-19 death, it doesn’t make it any easier to handle,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs in the news release. “Many people will survive this virus with mild to severe symptoms, but we remain very concerned for those over 65 and immunocompromised populations – those most at risk to infection from this virus.”
Thursday morning, Reeves said all public schools will be closed until April 17. Districts will receive their state funding and teachers will be paid in full, Reeves said.
"This is not the time to take a vacation," Reeves said.
The Mississippi State Board of Education later voted today to suspend all federal and state assessments for the 2019-20 school year and to submit a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education for exemption of those federal requirements.
Districts will retain the accountability grade for the 2020-21 school year that they received in the 2019-20 school year.
Reeves also instructed each district to continue operating with essential faculty and staff, whether working from home or in the workplace, to ensure essential functions are met and distance learning and other protocols are developed.
Several East Mississippi School Districts, including the Meridian Public School District, had already extended their spring breaks.
“I understand the hardship that school closure places on our families, as well as the social and emotional impact it may have on our students," MPSD Superintendent Amy Carter said in a statement. “I also realize that this announcement raises a lot of questions for our students, parents, and community. The MPSD district leadership team has been working together this week, and will continue to do so, in order to work out answers to all of these questions."
Parents can access free tools at www.mpsdk12.netionlinelearning. For more updates, visit www.mpsdk12.neticoronavirus.
The Lauderdale County School District issued a statement that said it would comply with the governor's directive.
Lamar School has transitioned to distance learning effective until Friday, March 27, according to a school statement. Access to its campus is restricted to essential personnel only during the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the statement.
Russell Christian Academy will remain closed through April 17.
C Spire will provide students in K-12 public schools with free access to learning websites so they can continue their studies from home. More information is available at tinyurl.com/r9hpzdh.
Elective medical procedures
The state health department advised physicians, hospitals and medical center "to defer elective surgical and diagnostic procedures until COVID-19 spread has been diminished and the supply of protective medical equipment is restored."
Physicians and providers were advised to reschedule medical appointments for a later date.
"Dentists must delay non-emergency or routine dental procedures," according to the advisory.
Patients are asked to reschedule non-essential procedures and medical visits.
Economic impact
The pandemic is beginning to ripple through Mississippi's business community.
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians closed all Pearl River Resort properties through March 31. Properties impacted include the Silver Star Hotel and Casino, Golden Moon Hotel and Casino, Bok Homa Casino. Not affected are the Dancing Rabbit Golf Course, Dancing Rabbit Inn, Pearl River Graphics Printing and the Welcome Center.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday morning 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 50.
The new cases are in the following counties: DeSoto (1); Forrest (1); Harrison (3); Holmes (1); Jackson (1); Jones (1); Pearl River (3); Smith (1); Walthall (1); Wilkinson (1); Winston (1); Yazoo (1).
No cases have been confirmed in Lauderdale, Clarke, Neshoba, Newton or Kemper counties, according the the health department.
The vast majority of people infected get only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and recover in about two weeks. But many will need hospitalization — particularly vulnerable are older adults and those with existing health problems who can develop severe complications, including pneumonia.
Dave Bohrer and Bianca Moorman contributed to this report.
