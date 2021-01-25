The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday 927 new cases of the coronavirus and five new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state’s totals to 265,146 cases and 5,777 deaths.
Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said on Jan. 21 that Mississippi is perhaps seeing a small downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Lauderdale County reported seven new cases and no new deaths on Monday, bringing the county’s totals to 6,128 cases and 192 deaths.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: five new cases; 1,486 total cases since March. No new deaths; 62 total deaths since March.
Newton County: one new case; 2,000 total cases. No new deaths; 46 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: one new case; 810 total cases. No new deaths; 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: nine new cases; 3,499 total cases. No new deaths; 154 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 207,769 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Jan. 17. The department also reported that there are 199 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.