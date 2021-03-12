Mississippi reported 763 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s totals to 299,887 cases and 6,883 deaths.
Thursday was the one-year anniversary of the day when the Mississippi State Department of Health reported the first case of COVID-19 in the state. The individual was a Forrest County man who had recently traveled to Florida, MSDH said in a news release at the time.
Since then, Mississippi has seen three waves of the coronavirus. At the peak of the most recent wave, over 3,500 new cases occurred in Mississippi on one day, January 8, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
Daily case counts have significantly decreased since January.
Lauderdale County reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus and no additional COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the county’s totals to 6,926 cases and 229 deaths.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for other local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: four new cases; 1,720 total cases since March 2020. No additional deaths; 74 total deaths since March 2020.
Newton County: four new cases; 2,352 total cases. No additional deaths; 54 total deaths since March 2020.
Kemper County: four new cases; 924 total cases. No additional deaths; 24 total deaths since March 2020.
Neshoba County: 14 new cases; 3,889 total cases. No additional deaths; 172 total deaths since March 2020.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Thursday that 534,573 people had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state. Of these people, 302,524 individuals had been fully vaccinated, which means that they had either received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or they had received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The MSDH website has a Vaccination Provider Map that shows the names of the clinics and pharmacies in Meridian and across the state that are administering COVID-19 vaccine. The map is updated each week, as a provider may not necessarily offer COVID-19 vaccine every week. You can visit https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420,976.html#providerMap to view the map.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.