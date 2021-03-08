Mississippi reported 70 new cases of the coronavirus and no additional COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 297,651 cases and 6,808 deaths.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported no new cases and no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Lauderdale, Clarke, Neshoba, Newton and Kemper counties on Monday.
The total numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths that have reported in local counties since March 2020 are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 6,879 total cases; 228 total deaths.
Clarke County: 1,707 total cases; 73 total deaths.
Neshoba County: 3,857 total cases; 171 total deaths.
Newton County: 2,333 total cases; 53 total deaths.
Kemper County: 915 total cases; 23 total deaths.
MSDH presumed that 278,162 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of March 1. The department also reported that there are 55 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities in the state.
