Mississippi reports 653 new COVID-19 cases; Lauderdale County adds four cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 653 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, for a total of 52,957 and six additional deaths, for a total of 1,501 deaths statewide.
Lauderdale County added four cases, for a total of 1,222 and 84 total deaths.
As of Saturday, records show the age group in the county with the highest number of cases, 197, is 18-29, followed by residents 50-59, with 193 cases.
The age group in the county with the highest number of deaths, 26, is 70-79, followd by residents 80-89, with 21 deaths, according to state data.
A citywide mask order went into effect in Meridian on Saturday and is in place until further notice.
Under the order, employees and customers must wear masks inside businesses as well as everyone over age 2 in public places, with some exceptions.
Records show 278 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 209 cases and 15 deaths in Kemper County, 1,149 cases and 82 deaths in Neshoba County and 475 cases and 10 deaths in Newton County.
The health department reported 189 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
There were 949 Mississippi residents hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 230 more with suspected infection as of the health department's latest update.
"COVID-19 is spreading in the state through gatherings of more than a few people without strictly observing safety precautions," the health department said in a statement. "When a group is together for hours rather than minutes, the chances of disease transmission rise even higher. Distance is a powerful tool against COVID-19, but – like face coverings and handwashing – it works only if we use it consistently."
Nine medical centers had no ICU beds available Monday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a news conference.
As of Sunday, 35,071 Mississippi residents were presumed recovered from COVID-19, MSDH reported.
