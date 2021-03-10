Mississippi reported 437 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s totals to 298,445 cases and 6,845 deaths.
Lauderdale County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 6,903 cases. The county reported one additional death, which occurred between Feb. 12 and 27 and was identified from death certificate reports. 229 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March 2020.
The Mississippi State Department of Health presumed that 283,953 people in Mississippi had recovered from COVID-19 as of March 8. The department also reported that there are 50 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in the state.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties
Clarke County: one new case; 1,714 total cases since March 2020. No additional deaths; 74 total deaths since March 2020.
Newton County: seven new cases; 2,343 total cases. No additional deaths; 53 total deaths since March 2020.
Kemper County: three new cases; 919 total cases. No additional deaths; 23 total deaths since March 2020.
Neshoba County: four new cases; 3,865 total cases. No additional deaths; 172 total deaths since March 2020.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 502,177 people had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state. Of these people, 285,231 individuals had been fully vaccinated, which means that they have either received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or they have received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The MSDH website has a Vaccination Provider Map that shows the names of the clinics and pharmacies in Meridian and across the state that are administering COVID-19 vaccine. The map is updated each week, as a provider may not necessarily offer COVID-19 vaccine every week. You can visit https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420,976.html#providerMap to view the map.
