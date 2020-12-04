The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Friday 37 new COVID-19 related deaths and a record number of new cases — 2,480.
Friday’s number of new cases is higher than the existing record of 2,457 cases, which MSDH reported on Wednesday.
The department has reported 161,516 cases and 3,916 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is advising Mississippians to only participate in work, school and other “absolutely essential” activities.
MSDH recommended on Wednesday that all Mississippi residents avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of one’s nuclear family or household.
The department is recommending that people avoid funerals, unless they are a member of the close family of the deceased, and is advising that the funerals are held outdoors. Other gatherings that MSDH recommends that people do not attend are social events, parties, family gatherings outside of one’s household or nuclear family, weddings, sporting events and in-person church services.
“We have seen numerous outbreaks linked to these events,” Dobb said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. “We’ve seen these outbreak events lead to outbreaks within long-term care settings and nursing homes. And we have seen people who went to funerals last week who are on ventilators today and are likely to die.”
MSDH reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County on Friday, bringing the total to 3,754 cases. The county reported two new deaths, which occurred between November 27 and December 3. 149 deaths have been reported in the county since March.
MSDH reported 28 new cases in Newton County, which has had a total of 1,149 cases since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, seven new cases were reported; 500 cases have been reported since March. One new death was reported, which was identified from death certificate reports and occurred between November 10 and 29. The county has reported 19 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Clarke County reported 13 new cases, bringing the case total to 969. The county reported one new death, which occurred between November 26 and December 3. The county has had 54 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 22 new cases were reported; the county’s case total is 2,333. The county reported two new deaths, which occurred between November 26 and December 3. 124 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
The Department of Health presumes 128,746 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 194 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The City of Meridian is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year.
Lauderdale, Neshoba and Kemper counties are on a list of 54 counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. Indoor social gatherings in these counties must be limited to 10 people, and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
People in the counties must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
