The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,343 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths in the state on Wednesday, bringing the state’s totals to 185,643 cases and 4,294 deaths.
In Lauderdale County, 26 new cases and no new deaths were reported, bringing the county’s totals 4,294 cases and 159 deaths.
Mississippi has seen increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said at a press briefing on Monday that hospitals in the state were “absolutely packed,” especially ICU services.
As of Tuesday, 11 adult COVID-19 patients were in the ICU at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Six out 29 total adult ICU beds were available in the hospital.
Seven adult COVID-19 patients were in the ICU at Rush Foundation Hospital as of Tuesday. Two out of 34 total adult ICU beds were available in the hospital.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for several local counties are listed below.
Newton County: 13 new cases; 1,349 total cases since March. No new deaths; 32 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: two new cases; 606 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths.
Clarke County: five new cases; 1,056 total cases. No new deaths; 55 total deaths.
Neshoba County: 21 new cases; 2,635 total cases. One new death, which occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 15; 133 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumes 148,466 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 239 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Gov. Tate Reeves has placed restrictions on the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
At indoor social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds must be limited to no more than 10 people in a single space, Reeves announced on Dec. 9. At outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people can gather in close proximity to each other.
Reeves is also requiring people in 61 counties — including Lauderdale, Kemper and Neshoba counties — to wear a face covering when indoors and interacting with the public.
The City of Meridian is under a mask mandate, which lasts until the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.