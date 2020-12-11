The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,327 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 175,282 cases and 4,124 deaths.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases is about 1,967 cases.
With 28 new cases, Lauderdale County has reported 4,088 cases of COVID-19 since March. The county reported one new death, which occurred between November 8 and December 10. 154 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
The county’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases is about 48 cases.
As of Wednesday, nine adult COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Out of 29 total adult ICU beds, seven were available.
Six adult COVID-19 patients were in the ICU at Rush Foundation Hospital as of Wednesday. Out of 34 total adult ICU beds, four were available.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for several local counties are listed below.
Newton County: 21 new cases; 1,288 total cases since March. No new deaths; 30 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: four new cases; 578 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths.
Clarke County: four new cases; 1,029 total cases. No new deaths; 55 total deaths.
Neshoba County: 17 new cases; 2,521 total cases. No new deaths; 128 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumes 136,627 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 216 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced statewide restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
At an indoor social gathering where social distancing is not possible, crowds must be limited to no more than 10 people in a single space.
At outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people can gather in close proximity to each other.
Reeves is requiring people in 61 counties — including Lauderdale, Kemper and Neshoba counties — to wear a face covering when indoors and interacting with the public.
In Meridian, the city is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year.
